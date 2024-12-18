Open Menu

PFC To Participate In DITF Starting From Jan 1 In Dhaka

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PFC to participate in DITF starting from Jan 1 in Dhaka

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is proud to announce its first-time participation

in the prestigious 29th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF), commencing from

January 1 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Chairing board of directors meeting here Wednesday, CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq

informed that popular as one of South Asia's largest trade events, it would provide

a unique opportunity for businesses to showcase their products to a global audience,

fostering international trade and collaboration.

PFC’s participation marks a significant milestone, as it aims to introduce Pakistan’s

premium furniture craftsmanship and design excellence to Bangladesh and beyond.

The council would showcase a diverse range of high-quality furniture, blending traditional

artistry with modern innovation, emphasizing sustainable materials and ergonomic

designs, he added.

He hoped the fair was likely to attract a diverse audience, business leaders, and international

buyers. By participating, PFC seeks to expand its market footprint, establish new business

linkages, and explore potential export opportunities. The initiative aligns with PFC’s vision

to promote Pakistan's furniture industry on the global stage, enhancing its competitiveness

in international markets, he added.

“We are confident that our participation will open new avenues for trade and strengthen ties

with Bangladesh and other regional markets”, he vowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Business Dhaka Market From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

6 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

3 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic St ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award

22 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, R ..

UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..

37 minutes ago
 ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

2 hours ago
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

3 hours ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

3 hours ago
 Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan