PFC to participate in DITF starting from Jan 1 in Dhaka

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is proud to announce its first-time participation

in the prestigious 29th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF), commencing from

January 1 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Chairing board of directors meeting here Wednesday, CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq

informed that popular as one of South Asia's largest trade events, it would provide

a unique opportunity for businesses to showcase their products to a global audience,

fostering international trade and collaboration.

PFC’s participation marks a significant milestone, as it aims to introduce Pakistan’s

premium furniture craftsmanship and design excellence to Bangladesh and beyond.

The council would showcase a diverse range of high-quality furniture, blending traditional

artistry with modern innovation, emphasizing sustainable materials and ergonomic

designs, he added.

He hoped the fair was likely to attract a diverse audience, business leaders, and international

buyers. By participating, PFC seeks to expand its market footprint, establish new business

linkages, and explore potential export opportunities. The initiative aligns with PFC’s vision

to promote Pakistan's furniture industry on the global stage, enhancing its competitiveness

in international markets, he added.

“We are confident that our participation will open new avenues for trade and strengthen ties

with Bangladesh and other regional markets”, he vowed.