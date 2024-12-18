PFC To Participate In DITF Starting From Jan 1 In Dhaka
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is proud to announce its first-time participation
in the prestigious 29th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF), commencing from
January 1 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Chairing board of directors meeting here Wednesday, CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq
informed that popular as one of South Asia's largest trade events, it would provide
a unique opportunity for businesses to showcase their products to a global audience,
fostering international trade and collaboration.
PFC’s participation marks a significant milestone, as it aims to introduce Pakistan’s
premium furniture craftsmanship and design excellence to Bangladesh and beyond.
The council would showcase a diverse range of high-quality furniture, blending traditional
artistry with modern innovation, emphasizing sustainable materials and ergonomic
designs, he added.
He hoped the fair was likely to attract a diverse audience, business leaders, and international
buyers. By participating, PFC seeks to expand its market footprint, establish new business
linkages, and explore potential export opportunities. The initiative aligns with PFC’s vision
to promote Pakistan's furniture industry on the global stage, enhancing its competitiveness
in international markets, he added.
“We are confident that our participation will open new avenues for trade and strengthen ties
with Bangladesh and other regional markets”, he vowed.
Recent Stories
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
226 girls registered for mass-marriage under "Dhee Rani" initiative1 minute ago
-
FCCI Chief urges private sector to contribute for polio free Pakistan1 minute ago
-
List of dilapidated school buildings sought for repair1 minute ago
-
PFC to participate in DITF starting from Jan 1 in Dhaka2 minutes ago
-
P&SHD minister suspends 2 MOs, charge nurse2 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola emphasizes to take all stakeholders on board in legislation to prevent child marriage2 minutes ago
-
Forest dept. thwarts attempt to smuggle timber from Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit7 minutes ago
-
DC inspects vaccination process of Anti Polio Campaign12 minutes ago
-
334 AQI recorded in city12 minutes ago
-
Elderly man reunited with family12 minutes ago
-
AIOU’s Christian employees celebrate Christmas22 minutes ago