PFC to participate in Lisbon Global Expo: CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that the council would participate in the four-day Lisbon Global Expo, starting on November 11 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Chairing a board of directors meeting here on Sunday, he said the prestigious event would gather industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from around the world, creating a vibrant platform for networking, showcasing new solutions, and discussing future trends.

During the expo, the PFC would present its latest advancements, highlighting innovations that address key challenges and opportunities in the global market.

The PFC team would explore potential partnerships. Investors would have the opportunity to experience firsthand the cutting-edge technologies and services that set the PFC apart in the industry, he added.

He said: “We will look forward to connecting with our peers, learning from the diverse array of exhibitors, and contributing to meaningful discussions shaping the future in addition to PFC is driving progress and will be making an impact globally.”