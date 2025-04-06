PFC To Showcase Pakistani Craftsmanship At ‘Build Your House Exhibition 2025’ In Doha
Published April 06, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is set to participate in the prestigious 4-day Build Your House Exhibition 2025 in Doha, Qatar, scheduled to commence on April 28.
Chairing a board of directors meeting here on Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced that the council will present an exclusive collection of Pakistani furniture, celebrated for its fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation. The exhibit will feature intricately hand-carved wooden pieces, luxurious upholstered furniture, and contemporary modular designs.
Highlighting the significance of the event, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, “This exhibition is a gateway to building stronger trade relations with Qatar and the wider middle Eastern market.
We are excited to unveil Pakistan’s rich artistry, with a strong focus on sustainability and premium quality that aligns with global trends.” The Build Your House Exhibition serves as a key platform for global architects, developers, interior designers, and buyers. PFC’s participation aims to enhance Pakistan’s visibility in the international furniture market, emphasizing the country’s growing reputation for affordability, elegance, and design innovation.
By engaging with global stakeholders, the PFC seeks to expand export opportunities and position Pakistan as a competitive leader in the international furniture industry.
-
