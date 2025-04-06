Open Menu

PFC To Showcase Pakistani Craftsmanship At ‘Build Your House Exhibition 2025’ In Doha

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PFC to showcase Pakistani craftsmanship at ‘Build Your House Exhibition 2025’ in Doha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is set to participate in the prestigious 4-day Build Your House Exhibition 2025 in Doha, Qatar, scheduled to commence on April 28.

Chairing a board of directors meeting here on Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced that the council will present an exclusive collection of Pakistani furniture, celebrated for its fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation. The exhibit will feature intricately hand-carved wooden pieces, luxurious upholstered furniture, and contemporary modular designs.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, “This exhibition is a gateway to building stronger trade relations with Qatar and the wider middle Eastern market.

We are excited to unveil Pakistan’s rich artistry, with a strong focus on sustainability and premium quality that aligns with global trends.” The Build Your House Exhibition serves as a key platform for global architects, developers, interior designers, and buyers. PFC’s participation aims to enhance Pakistan’s visibility in the international furniture market, emphasizing the country’s growing reputation for affordability, elegance, and design innovation.

By engaging with global stakeholders, the PFC seeks to expand export opportunities and position Pakistan as a competitive leader in the international furniture industry.

Recent Stories

Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

27 minutes ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

42 minutes ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

43 minutes ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

2 hours ago
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring ..

Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..

3 hours ago
 Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

3 hours ago
 Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

3 hours ago
 Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

6 hours ago
 12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flood ..

12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan