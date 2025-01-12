Open Menu

PFC To Showcase Pakistani Furniture At 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Conference In Ethiopia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PFC to showcase Pakistani furniture at 5th Pakistan-Africa trade conference in Ethiopia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition, set to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from January 15.The three-day event aims to strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and African nations and showcase the country’s growing industries, particularly its vibrant furniture sector.

Speaking to a delegation of interior designers led by Ms. Maria Tauqir, GM Interiors Chenone, on Sunday,PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq described the event as a key platform to foster trade relations and introduce Pakistan's high quality ,handcrafted furniture , to the African market. He added that the PFC delegation will present a diverse range of furniture, reflecting Pakistan's rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed optimism about the event, noting Africa’s vast potential for expanding furniture exports. The exhibition will help promote Pakistan's innovative designs and superior quality on an international level.

He further mentioned that the expo, organized by the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority, seeks to enhance bilateral trade relations with African countries. PFC’s participation underscores its commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s economic footprint globally, particularly in emerging markets like Africa, and contributing to the country’s export-led growth, he added.

