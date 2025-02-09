Open Menu

PFC To Showcase Pakistan's Furniture Innovation At 11th Intl Design & Furniture Exhibition In Oman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 12:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), in collaboration with Omani Medical Mattress World, will participate in the 3-day 11th International Design and Furniture (IDF) Oman Exhibition starting on Feb 10.

PFC CEO Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq, in a statement, shared that the event will showcase top-tier furniture designs, with PFC taking the lead in representing Pakistan's growing furniture industry on a global stage. He highlighted the strategic partnership with Sharifa Hamdoon Alnauumani, CEO of Medical Mattress World, Oman, which blends traditional craftsmanship with modern medical and ergonomic solutions.

This collaboration was set to attract a diverse range of buyers, including designers, architects, and healthcare professionals, seeking innovative, functional furniture.

Kashif Ashfaq noted that PFC's participation aims to strengthen bilateral trade relations, highlight Pakistan's creative potential, and establish the country as a key player in the global furniture market.

The exhibition will feature a variety of products, from luxurious home furniture to specialized medical mattresses, showcasing the versatility and quality of Pakistani manufacturing. It also offers a valuable platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring business opportunities in the middle Eastern market.

