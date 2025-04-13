Open Menu

PFC To Supply Quality Furniture To Bangladesh At Competitive Prices

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PFC to supply quality furniture to Bangladesh at competitive prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that the Council is ready to cater to Bangladesh’s expanding furniture market by offering high-quality, internationally compliant products at competitive prices.

Chairing a meeting of the board of Directors held here, the CEO stated that the initiative is aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s export footprint while strengthening economic ties with Bangladesh.

He underscored Pakistan’s longstanding expertise in producing durable and aesthetically pleasing furniture crafted from premium materials by highly skilled artisans. By leveraging cost-effective production methods, PFC aims to offer affordable yet superior furniture solutions, positioning Pakistan as a key regional player in the industry.

“This move is in line with PFC’s strategic vision to diversify exports and tap into emerging markets,” he added.

Bangladeshi buyers stand to gain from access to a broad selection of cost-effective residential and commercial furniture. “Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction drives this venture,” said PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq, highlighting its potential to boost employment, generate foreign exchange, and increase bilateral trade.

He noted that this partnership reflects the growing global competitiveness of Pakistan’s furniture industry and its ability to meet rising demand for sustainable and budget-friendly options. “This collaboration marks a significant step towards regional economic cooperation and mutual growth,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

1 hour ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

1 hour ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

2 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

3 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

4 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

4 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

5 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan