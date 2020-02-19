UrduPoint.com
PFF Brings Climate Change Exhibition To Sindh University

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:58 PM

PFF brings climate change exhibition to Sindh University

The Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro, in collaboration with Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFF), Wednesday organized exhibition on "Climate Change: Immediate Concerns" with a view to raise awareness regarding climate change, its emerging adverse effects and formulation of effective coping strategies

The Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro, in collaboration with Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFF), Wednesday organized exhibition on "Climate Change: Immediate Concerns" with a view to raise awareness regarding climate change, its emerging adverse effects and formulation of effective coping strategies.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat whiles speaking on the occasion highly appreciated the initiative terming it 'greatest need of the hour'.

The Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abul Ghani Shaikh said nature cared for man mandating it upon him to act vice versa.

The PFF Programme Manager Mehwish said art was the fastest and most powerful medium of disseminating massage of care for environment; hence they had brought the exhibition to Sindh University.

The ceremony closed on award of cash prizes to the three toppers in poster, painting and photo categories in addition to certificate-hand over to the participating artists.

