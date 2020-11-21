UrduPoint.com
PFF Celebrates World Fisheries Day

Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum on Saturday celebrated the World Fisheries Day here with a renewed commitment to continue the struggle for protection of fishermen' rights.

The PFF leadership organized the celebrations of the World Fisheries Day at Ibrahim Hyderi here.

Hundreds of Fishermen and women as well as civil society workers had gathered at Mir Jamot Jetty.

Fishermen from Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Jamshoro, Hyderabad and other districts also participated in the celebration.

During the celebration, a colourful cultural programme was also held, which included songs and tableaus where youth highlighted issues of the fishing people.

The central program was held after one-week activities from November 16-21 throughout the province.

Chairman PFF, Muhammad Ali Shah, said that the PFF would guard the rights of the fisher people.

He said the World Fisheries Day is celebrated every year on November 21 throughout the world by the fisher folk communities.

From its inception in 1998, Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum has been celebrating and observing this event every year.

He said around 3.0 million fishermen in Sindh and Balochistan depend on marine fishing, mostly in creeks.

In order to reduce marine pollution, no industrial as well as residential waste be discharged in to the sea without treatment, they observed, and added that at least 35 maf water should be released downstream Kotri to provide life to the Indus Delta.

