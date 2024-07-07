PFF delegation visited SCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) President Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Haroon Ahmed Malik along with the delegation visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCIS).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and President Sialkot Football Association Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq welcomed the distinguished guests.

During an important meeting scheduled at SCCI Auditorium, discussions were held regarding the promotion of football in Sialkot.

On the occasion, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik in his welcome address said that Sialkot was an important economic hub and totally export-oriented city of the country and the only export-oriented city in Pakistan where 99 percent products produced were exported to various parts of the globe. Through export, Sialkot based small and medium industries were earning foreign exchange amounting over US 2.5 billion Dollars yearly and strengthening the national exchequer.

President SCCI added that "I am proud to say that football, hockey, cricket bat, boxing gloves and sportswear manufactured in Sialkot are used in Olympics, World Cup, Asian Games and other international competitions."

Prominent athletes from all over the world take pride in using Sialkot manufactured sports gears, he further added.

He further said that Sialkot has also achieved a prominent position in the production of world-class footballs, Tango 1978, Fire Nova 2002, Brazooka 2014, FIFA World Cup 2018, Telstar Fiver and Al-Rihalla FIFA World Cup 2022 and the official match ball of Sialkot is also produced by Sialkot.

Malik said that Sialkot manufactures products for top sports brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Mitre, Uhlsport, Fila, Kappa. Apart from this, Sialkot has also achieved a prominent position in the production of world-class footballs.

He said that Tango1978, Fiver Nova2002, Brazuca 2014, Telstar 2018, Official match ball of FIFA World Cup 2022 and AL-RIHLA are also manufactured by Sialkot, which is great honour for Sialkot and especially Pakistan.

President SCCI said that under the supervision of President Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Haroon Malik, the game of football is getting a lot of promotion in Pakistan, the main example of which is the organization of football league in Pakistan.

Apart from this, the good performance of the national football team in the FIFA World Qualifiers round and the organization of the Qualifiers matches in Pakistan is a manifestation of the good performance of the Federation.

President Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Haroon Malik said that it was an honour for me to come to the Sialkot Chamber and said that Sialkot produced the world class football.

He said that the Pakistan Football team did not participate in the World Cup, but the football made in Sialkot represents Pakistan in every match of the World Cup.

President PFF said that for the first time in Pakistan, international officials were invited to the National Football Cup, 11 Pakistani players signed contracts with world-famous football clubs.

He said that National Women Champion League was being organized for women footballers in Islamabad next month.

He further said that in the near future, PFF was working with Sialkot Football Association to organize regional and provincial level football tournaments in Sialkot which will be implemented very soon.

President PFF said that preparations were also being made to build a football academy in Sialkot, which will bring out the talent of Sialkot and further promote football in Sialkot.

Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, President District Football Association (DFA) Sialkot Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, General Secretary Chaudhry Aslam, Finance Secretary DFA Sialkot Kamran Butt and others were also present.