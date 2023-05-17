PFF elections being delayed deliberately: Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari believes the elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) were being delayed deliberately, as to prolong the tenure of the FIFA's appointed Normalization Committee (NC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari believes the elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) were being delayed deliberately, as to prolong the tenure of the FIFA's appointed Normalization Committee (NC).

Mazari who was briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC here on Wednesday said the NC had promised thrice to hold the PFF elections but it was being delayed which is a matter of concern for us.

The meeting was chaired by Member National Assembly Nawab Sher and attended by MNAs Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer, Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, IPC Ministry, Pakistan Sports board PFF, Hockey Olympians, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and other officials.

"Haroon Malik (Chairman NC) had come to me for a meeting and asked to start the process of elections from May 15. He also informed that we don't have registered clubs with us, to which I told him that whatever electoral college you have, just conduct the elections," he said.

The minister was of the view that FIFA had withheld Pakistan's grant of US$ 15 to 16 million just because the elections were not being held. "FIFA also give grants to countries for the development of the game, which Pakistan is also not getting because of the elections," he said.

Mazari said the same scenario was in Egypt and NC conducted the elections and handed over the responsibility to the federation. "The NC (all members) were also being well paid to do the job by FIFA from Pakistan's football money. NC Chairman was also called in Senate meeting to which he also promised to hold the elections but he's not willing to do so," he said.

The IPC Minister also sought writing a letter to FIFA informing it about the PFF NC's ground realities.

In the meeting, MNA Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto also questioned NC of why, PFF elections not being held? "Football Normalization Committee has become a state within a state," she said.

The Chairman Standing Committee asked will the normalization committee work like this. Who gave you permission to travel abroad without taking No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the government (PSB), he asked.

He said NC should get their audit done. The Chairman Standing Committee also inquired NC about the salaries and benefits they get from FIFA. The Normalization Committee should give a date of elections as four years have gone by and PFF still stands nowhere, he said.

NC Chairman Haroon Malik said we have started the process of elections.

So far the registration of football clubs has been none as they have to open accounts as per PFF constitution, he said.

When asked to give a date of the elections, Malik said he can conduct the football elections by June next year.

Malik said NC's mandate was to run the PFF's daily affairs, ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan. He said that the core responsibility of the Committee was to organize and conduct elections at District followed by Provincial Level and to organize/conduct the elections of a new PFF Executive Committee.

The Committee showed its displeasure upon the briefing given by Chairman NC, and directed the IPC Ministry and PSB to send the performance report of PFF Normalization Committee to FIFA in order to conduct free and fair elections of PFF Normalization Committee.

Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso also informed the committee that NC has ignored PSB's instructions. The Inquiry Committee wrote letters to NC twice but they did not give any response us, he said.

In the meeting, briefing was also taken by the Chief Secretaries of the provinces regarding demarcation of the boundary between the provinces.

The Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan briefed the Committee regarding the issue of demarcation of the boundary line between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan along the Shandur region. The Committee urged the Secretary to submit a detailed report about the matter, for the review of the Committee as well as the Ministry of IPC. The Committee also directed to all the Provincial Sports Boards to come up with the recommendations which will be presented in coming meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The Committee recommended respective departments to direct their Union Councils, under District Commissioner, to allocate government land for sports related activities. After detailed deliberations upon the matter, the Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the Convenership of Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, MNA to look into the issue of demarcation of the boundary line between the Provinces. The Committee would also invite any Member of the National/Provincial Assemblies in its meetings.

The Committee also directed all Provincial Sports Boards to come up with the recommendations to be presented in coming meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI). The Committee recommended respective departments to direct their Union Councils, under District Commissioner, to allocate government land for sports related activities.