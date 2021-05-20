UrduPoint.com
PFFE , HR Organizations Staged Protest Against Israel

Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:25 AM

European Union Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe (PFFE) Chairman Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal with representatives of human rights organizations on Wednesday staged a protest rally against Israel outside the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brussels

The rally was aimed to raise voice for the oppressed Palestinian brethren and shake the international conscience against Israeli atrocities, said a press release.

The protest was also attended by large number of workers of Pashtun organization Europe. The participants of the rally also chanted slogans against Israel and India.

They strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities against innocent people of Palestine.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal said that our protest was aimed to give a message to the international community to stop killing of innocent Palestinian.

He said that there are two butchers of the world Indian PM Modi and Israeli PM, because they are killing innocent people of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said "we stand with the people of Palestine" and appeal the world community to stop the Israeli brutalities against the innocent people.

