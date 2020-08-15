PFFE , Pashtun organisation Europe jointly organise Independence Day rally in Brussels

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Pak Friendship Federation Europe (PFFE) and Pashtun organisation Europe on Friday jointly organised Pakistan Independence Day Rally in Brussels.

Independence Day rally was led by Chairman European Union Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar, said a message received here.

The rally was also led by President Pashtun Organisation Europe, Arab Gul and Chairman, Naveed Khan.

Basharat Chohan and Inamullah Bhatti were Guest of Honour during the rally.

A large number of Pakistan and Kashmiri community participated in the rally. The participants chanted slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad and long live Pakiatan'.

The participants cut a cake to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day at the end of the Rally. Children specially participated in cake cutting ceremony.