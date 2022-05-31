UrduPoint.com

PFFF Stages Protest Rally Against Water Scarcity In Indus River

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 07:54 PM

PFFF stages protest rally against water scarcity in Indus River

The Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFFF) on Tuesday staged a rally from SBP to Hyderabad Press Club against severe water shortage in the Indus River

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFFF) on Tuesday staged a rally from SBP to Hyderabad Press Club against severe water shortage in the Indus River.

The rally, led by Fisher Folk Forum Chairman Syed Mehran Shah, was attended by a large number of fishermen, members of civil society, farmers and journalists, who chanted slogans against water scarcity.

Addressing the rally, Syed Mehran Shah demanded of the government to alleviate the water shortage in the Indus River and give Sindh its share of water under the 1991 Water Accord.

He said that due to scarcity of water in the Indus River, the agricultural economy was being severely damaged while drinking water was not available to the people in the tail end areas.

The participants of the rally appealed to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Sindh to take notice of the water shortage and ensure water supply to Sindh as per the agreement.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister Chief Minister Water Civil Society Hyderabad From Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Iran says IAEA report on undeclared sites 'not fai ..

Iran says IAEA report on undeclared sites 'not fair'

12 minutes ago
 PM to unveil energy conservation prorgamme: Khurra ..

PM to unveil energy conservation prorgamme: Khurram

12 minutes ago
 EU Considering Banning Purchase of Russian Oil by ..

EU Considering Banning Purchase of Russian Oil by Third Countries - Warsaw

12 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to establish regional offices in ..

Federal Ombudsman to establish regional offices in Swat, merged districts of KP

12 minutes ago
 Gauff reaches first Grand Slam semi-final at Frenc ..

Gauff reaches first Grand Slam semi-final at French Open

12 minutes ago
 Rs 35mln to be spent on streetlights in FDA City

Rs 35mln to be spent on streetlights in FDA City

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.