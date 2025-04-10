PFG meets Finland Envoy to strengthen bilateral relations

The Pakistan–Finland Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) convened a significant meeting with Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, Hannu Ripatti at the Parliament House, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan–Finland Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) convened a significant meeting with Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, Hannu Ripatti at the Parliament House, Islamabad.

The Primary objective of the meeting was to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and explore opportunities for collaboration between the two countries in diverse sectors, said a press release.

The meeting was chaired by the Convener of the Pakistan–Finland Parliamentary Friendship Group, Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, and attended by esteemed members of the National Assembly, including Federal Minister Khalid Hussain Magsi, Shaista Pervaiz, Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Khurshid Ahmed Junejo and Noor Alam Khan.

In her welcome remarks, Faruqui acknowledged the cordial relations between Pakistan and Finland. She presented a formal letter to the Ambassador proposing the establishment of Finnish consular services in Islamabad to facilitate students, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and tourists. Furthermore, she underscored the importance of fostering educational exchanges, expanding trade linkages, encouraging parliamentary cooperation, and promoting people-to-people engagement.

H.E.Mr Ripatti apprised the members of recent developments and expressed appreciation for the cordial and cooperative relations between the two countries. He underscored Finland’s contributions to technical training initiatives, particularly in the areas of hospitality and hotel management. He also referenced the presence of a Finnish Green Tech company operating in Lahore.

The Ambassador apprised the Group of the Finland–Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Finnish Parliament and expressed his commitment to arranging a virtual meeting between the two groups in the near future. He further encouraged participation in the upcoming Finland–Pakistan Business Summit, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from May 5–7, 2025.

In response, Sharmila Faruqui proposed a meeting with the Pakistan Business Council and extended a formal invitation to the Ambassador to attend.

The members of the Friendship Group reaffirmed their dedication to deepening cooperation between Pakistan and Finland across multiple domains and emphasized the importance of engaging relevant stakeholders in future meetings to ensure meaningful and result-oriented collaboration.