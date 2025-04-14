PFG meets with envoy to further robust ties between two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) on Monday held a productive meeting with AKAMARSU Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, to discuss avenues for strengthening the cordial and longstanding relations between the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by the Convener Pakistan-Japan PFG, MNA Mehtab Akber Rashdi and attended by MNAs, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Muhammad Khan Daha, Shamsher Ali Mazari, Mian Khan Bugti, Pullain Baloch, Akhtar Bibi, Zeb Jaffar and Syed Hussain Tariq (Virtually).

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment in deepening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade, development, and people-to-people engagement.

The Convener Pakistan-Japan PFG Mehtab Akber Rashdi emphasized the importance of conservation and preservation of cultural heritage and expressed her interest in tourism-based activities and collaborative projects between the two nations.

She also highlighted the need to counter misconceptions about Pakistan through increased interaction and public diplomacy, encouraging greater people-to-people exchanges.

The Ambassador of Japan appreciated the “Uran Pakistan” program for its role in promoting cultural understanding and showcasing Pakistan’s potential.

Discussions also touched upon enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as manpower, religious tourism, and investment opportunities. Special mention was made of the interest shown by Japanese youth in Pakistan’s vibrant activities at the Pakistan Pavilion, underscoring growing engagement.

The meeting concluded with a strong reaffirmation from members of the Pakistan-Japan PFG to work closely with their Japanese counterparts in building a more robust and dynamic partnership.