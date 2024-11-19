Open Menu

PFG Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Economic Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan-Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic domain, during its inaugural meeting.

The meeting, organized by the Directorate of Parliamentary Friendship Groups (PFGs) in the National Assembly, featured a comprehensive briefing session by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce. This initiative aimed to foster closer trade, economic, and cultural relations between the two nations.

The session was chaired by MNA Asia Naz Tanoli, the Convener of the Pakistan-Niger PFG.

It was attended by prominent Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), including Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Nelson Azeem, Dr. Shazia Sobia, and Syed Hafeezuddin, who participated virtually.

The group members expressed their appreciation for Niger’s consistent support for Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir dispute.

They also underscored the importance of expanding trade and investment ties between the two countries, emphasizing that the Parliamentary Friendship Group could serve as an effective platform for advancing these objectives through strengthened collaboration.

