UrduPoint.com

PFI For Devising National Action Plan To Protect Forests

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) here on Wednesday organized a consultative workshop to devise a National Action Plan for protection and restoration of forests in the country.

The workshop beside others was also attended by the environmental experts and workers of different non-governmental organizations from across the country.

The participants of the workshop discussed comprehensive strategies under the National Action Plan and stressed its implementation for restoration of forestland on a permanent basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General PFI, Mohammad Akbar Khan said that National Action Plan would consist of suggestions and priorities recommended by the participants of the workshop.

He hoped that the recommended plan would prove a milestone for protection and restoration of forest in the country and help overcome unemployment by opening new venues of development.

