PFID signs LoU with NBF to launch new campus in Karachi

In a significant step towards advancing education and skill development in the fields of design, the Pakistan Institute of Fashion & Design (PIFD) and the National Book Foundation (NBF) have signed a Letter of Understanding (LOU) to establish a new PIFD campus in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) In a significant step towards advancing education and skill development in the fields of design, the Pakistan Institute of Fashion & Design (PIFD) and the National Book Foundation (NBF) have signed a Letter of Understanding (LOU) to establish a new PIFD campus in Karachi.

The agreement was formalized in a ceremony held yesterday in the committee room of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials including Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Javed Hanif Khan, MNA (Member of National Assembly) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary (Education) Mirza Nasir-ud-Din Mashood Ahmad, Director General NCHD Hassan Saqlain, Additional Secretary Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Sr. Joint Secretary Professor Ms. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Fashion & Design, Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Registrar, PIFD Murad Ali Mohmand, Secretary, National Book Foundation Adnan Khan, Director to Minister Engr Faisal Shoiab, PSO to Secretary Education.

Under the new agreement, PIFD will operate its new campus on the 2nd floor of the National Book Foundation's Braille Complex Building near the PTV Station in Karachi.

The campus will initially offer a range of short training courses such as diplomas and certificate courses in Fashion Design, Textile Design, Jewellery Design, and Visual Arts.

The new campus aims to provide state-of-the-art training facilities to equip students with the skills necessary for careers in design and visual arts.

The initiative is designed to enhance employability by bridging the skills gap and aligning educational programs with contemporary industry needs.

The PIFD campus will also reserve a 2% quota for partially blind students, in collaboration with the Pakistan Association for the Blind (PAB).

The Federal Government and industry partners will collaborate to support the campus with necessary resources, equipment, and financial sponsorships.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, expressed his appreciation for PIFD's efforts and assured the Ministry's support in realizing the objectives of the new campus.

Professor Ms. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice Chancellor of PIFD, highlighted the importance of this expansion in Karachi and outlined plans for the campus's growth and development. The new campus is expected to start operations in September 2024.