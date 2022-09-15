UrduPoint.com

'Pfizer Covid Vaccine' To Be Available For Kids Aged 5-11 From Sept 19: DG FDI

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 11:50 AM

'Pfizer Covid vaccine' to be available for kids aged 5-11 from Sept 19: DG FDI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Kazi Thursday said that Pakistan has approved an emergency use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11, which would be administrated from September 19 to 24 across Pakistan.

Talking to ptv news, he encouraged parents to take their children for the Covid-19 shots for their own protection and for others in the community, adding, Pfizer vaccine for children under age 5-11 is completely safe.

He said that ministry of health have written letters to both private and public schools ordering them to report their daily vaccination data.

"We have to cover almost 80 lacs children in first phase.

Vaccination of children between five to eleven years of age would be completed across Pakistan in different phases", he added.

He said NIH had also launched an awareness campaign about kids' vaccination in schools and government would maximize its resources to vaccinate the most number of children in the campaign's first phase.

Replying to a question, he said 1166 would be an assistance number for parents seeking information related to kids' vaccination which would also be available soon at government-run vaccination centres and schools.

To another question, he said that the most common side effects parents can expect in their child are a sore arm, headache, fever and fatigue.

Related Topics

Pakistan September From Government Allied Rental Modarba PTV

Recent Stories

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two wee ..

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two weeks

1 minute ago
 PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

3 hours ago
 OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

11 hours ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.