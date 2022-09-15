'Pfizer Covid vaccine' to be available for kids aged 5-11 from Sept 19: DG FDI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Kazi Thursday said that Pakistan has approved an emergency use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11, which would be administrated from September 19 to 24 across Pakistan.

Talking to ptv news, he encouraged parents to take their children for the Covid-19 shots for their own protection and for others in the community, adding, Pfizer vaccine for children under age 5-11 is completely safe.

He said that ministry of health have written letters to both private and public schools ordering them to report their daily vaccination data.

"We have to cover almost 80 lacs children in first phase.

Vaccination of children between five to eleven years of age would be completed across Pakistan in different phases", he added.

He said NIH had also launched an awareness campaign about kids' vaccination in schools and government would maximize its resources to vaccinate the most number of children in the campaign's first phase.

Replying to a question, he said 1166 would be an assistance number for parents seeking information related to kids' vaccination which would also be available soon at government-run vaccination centres and schools.

To another question, he said that the most common side effects parents can expect in their child are a sore arm, headache, fever and fatigue.