Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for treatment of Covid-19: Reports

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) Vaccine announced by Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for treatment of Covid-19, the latest reports say.

Pfizer, an American multinational pharmaceutical company, developed this vaccine with the German BionTech.

According to the US media reports’ reports, Pfizer said that an early analysis of its Covid-19 trial revealed that it was effective for prevention of the virus.

Pfizer released details from its clinical trial based on the first formal review of the data by an outside panel of experts.

The good news came at the moment when the entire world is anxiously waiting for vaccine for treatment of Covid-19.

In Lahore, smart lockdown was put in many areas after cases of Covid-19 increased. National Command and Operation Centre also warned that the virus rapidly spreading throughout the country.

Meanwhile, all the political parties are running their campaigns for Gilgit-Baltistan election which is due on Nov 15.

New York Times reported: “The company said that the analysis found that the vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease among trial volunteers who had no evidence of prior coronavirus infection. If the results hold up, that level of protection would put it on par with highly effective childhood vaccines for diseases such as measles. No serious safety concerns have been observed, the company said,”.

According to the reports, food and Drug Administration would be asked for emergency authorization of two-dose vaccine later this month following the two months safety data.

The reports said that the company would manufacture enough doses to immunize 15 to 20 million people.