Pfizer To Supply 13 Mln Doses To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Pfizer to supply 13 mln doses to Pakistan

Pfizer Pakistan and BioNTech on Monday announced an agreement with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply 13 million doses of their COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2) to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Pfizer Pakistan and BioNTech on Monday announced an agreement with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply 13 million doses of their COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2) to Pakistan.

"Deliveries are planned during course of 2021 and we are deeply honored to work with the Pakistan government and to line up our scientific and manufacturing resources toward our shared goal of bringing a COVID-19 vaccine to the people of Pakistan as quickly as possible," said Syed Muhammad Wajeehuddin, Country Manager Pfizer Pakistan in a statement.

"In the face of this global health crisis, Pfizer's purpose 'breakthroughs that change patients' lives' has taken on an even greater urgency. Our hope is that our vaccine will help make this happen." "I would like to thank the Pakistan government for its support and putting trust in our ability to develop a vaccine that, we believe, has the potential to help address this global pandemic threat.

Our goal remains to deliver a global supply of a well-tolerated and effective COVID-19 vaccine for many people around the world, as quickly as we can," said Sean Marett, Chief business and Chief Commercial Officer at BioNTech.

Pfizer and BioNTech aim to manufacture more than three billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine globally in total by the end of 2021, assuming updated six-dose labeling, continuous process improvements, expansion at current facilities and contingent upon adding new suppliers and contract manufacturers.

The vaccine, which is based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer, and the marketing authorization holder is BioNTech in the United States, Europe, UK, Canada, and other countries.

