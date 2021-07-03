Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that Pfizer vaccine is available for Pakistanis intending to travel abroad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that Pfizer vaccine is available for Pakistanis intending to travel abroad.

In a statement she said that Pfizer vaccine could be administered to Pakistanis on producing working visas or any other travel documents.

She said that Pfizer vaccine facility was available at Mayo Hospital, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and Allied Hospital Faisalabad, adding that sufficient vaccine had been supplied to these hospitals.

She added that vaccination staff had been conveyed the directions in this regard and adequate stock of vaccine was available.