UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Vaccine For Int'l Pakistani Travelers Available At 3 Hospitals: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Pfizer vaccine for int'l Pakistani travelers available at 3 hospitals: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that Pfizer vaccine is available for Pakistanis intending to travel abroad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that Pfizer vaccine is available for Pakistanis intending to travel abroad.

In a statement she said that Pfizer vaccine could be administered to Pakistanis on producing working visas or any other travel documents.

She said that Pfizer vaccine facility was available at Mayo Hospital, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and Allied Hospital Faisalabad, adding that sufficient vaccine had been supplied to these hospitals.

She added that vaccination staff had been conveyed the directions in this regard and adequate stock of vaccine was available.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Rawalpindi Family Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

UNICEF Says At Least 6 Children Died in Attacks in ..

1 minute ago

Shoeless Kyrgios as Aussie men brought to heel at ..

2 minutes ago

Health minister wants CEOs to ensure office timing ..

2 minutes ago

Judicial allowance pension case: Supreme Court sus ..

16 minutes ago

Glowing tribute paid to Mirza Qaleech Baig for his ..

19 minutes ago

PRGMEA, PMG discuss Amazon advantages

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.