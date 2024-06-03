Open Menu

PFL Delegation Meet Rana Sanaullah Discuss Development Of Football

PFL delegation meet Rana Sanaullah discuss development of football

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A delegation from Pakistan Football League (PFL) UK Holding Limited, led by Michael Owen and Farhan Ahmed Junejo, met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, to discuss the development of football in Pakistan.

The meeting was a significant milestone in the government's efforts to promote sports in the country, in line with the Prime Minister's vision, said a statement.

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) appreciated the comprehensive plan presented by PFL to develop football infrastructure, attract investment, and nurture young talent in Pakistan.

The plan includes the construction of a state-of-the-art soccer city stadium in Karachi, which will meet FIFA standards and provide modern facilities.

PFL will also establish academies to train 2,000 children initially, and partner with Portuguese club Benfica to provide training to 100 Pakistani children every year.

Sanaullah welcomed the investment in Pakistan's sports sector and encouraged international-level training programs for players.

He assured the delegation of government support for PFL's projects, which meet FIFA standards. The government will facilitate the implementation of PFL's plans to promote football in Pakistan.

