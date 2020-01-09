PFMA delegation calls on Chief Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major(retd) Azam Suleman Khan met with an eight-member delegation led by Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Chairman Asim Raza here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

In the meeting, the Punjab government and the flour millers agreed to fix price of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 805.

The delegates also informed the chief secretary about problems being faced by them.

The chief secretary assured that the Punjab government would extend full cooperation to resolve genuine problems of flour millers.

The delegation comprised of Rauf Ahmad Mukhtar, Mian Riaz Ahmad, Habib ur Rehman Khan Laghari, Nawab Liaqat Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad Matto, Hafiz Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Nasrullah Khosa. Secretary food Waqas Ali Mehmood and officers concerned were also present.