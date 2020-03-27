PFMA delegation meets Chief Minister , appreciates govt steps against coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) led by its Central Committee Chairman Asim Raza called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and presented a donation of 31,000 flour bags worth Rs 25 million to the provincial government for distribution among the penurious population

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) led by its Central Committee Chairman Asim Raza called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and presented a donation of 31,000 flour bags worth Rs 25 million to the provincial government for distribution among the penurious population.

The Chief Minister thanked the delegation and said that a comprehensive strategy had been employed to counter this pandemic while making every effort to improve the supply of flour and other food items. There were ample wheat reserves in the province while the new wheat crop was also ready, he said. Increase in flour mills' wheat quota would be examined while there should be no hurdle in the supply of flour, he added.

He assured to take steps for stabilizing the flour price to ensure its availability at the fixed rate. The people should not face any difficulty as there was no shortage of wheat or flour in the province, he added.

The PFMA delegation appreciated the steps being taken by the Punjab government for dealing with coronavirus pandemic and assured their full support in this regard. The PFMA would not let any shortage of flour in the province, they added.

Chairman PFMA's Punjab Branch Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Director Food Punjab and others were also present.