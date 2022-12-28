UrduPoint.com

PFMA For Supply Of Wheat To Flour Mills Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PFMA for supply of wheat to flour mills of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Balochistan chapter chairman Syed Nasir Agha on Wednesday called for immediate supply of wheat to the flour mills of Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference, he said Punjab chief minister had promised to supply 6 lakh sacks of wheat to Balochistan, but the promise was not fulfilled.

The CM Punjab should fulfill his promise so that the people of Balochistan could get flour at discounted rates.

He urged the department concerned to resolve the issue of wheat shortage in Balochistan province.

