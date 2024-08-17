PFMA KP Announces To Support Businessman Forum In Upcoming Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PFMA-KP) has announced to Businessman Forum in upcoming Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections.
The announcement was made by PFMA-KP Group leader Muhammad Naeem Butt during a dinner hosted by leader of business Forum Ilyas Ahmad Bilour here on Saturday.
Naeem Butt assured support to Businessman Forum and reposed confidence on its leadership. He also expressed hope that Business Forum would continue its efforts to solve issues confronted by flour mills association.
