PFMA KP cabinet assumes charge of responsibilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The newly elected Chairman, Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Naeem Butt and his cabinet have assumed charge of their responsibility.

Other office bearers of the association are included vice chairmen Haji Momin Khan (Mardan Division), Mohammad Tariq (Peshawar Division), Shehzad Yousaf (Hazara Division), Zameer Ahmad Bangash (Kohat Division) and Haji Nizamuddin (D.

I. Khan Division) respectively, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Group Leader of PFMA and the newly elected Chairman, Mohammad Naeem Butt pledged taking practical steps for the resolution of the problems of flour mills and bringing improvement in the industry.

He said that he and all members of his cabinet will render worthy services for the flour milling industry in their respective divisions.