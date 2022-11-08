UrduPoint.com

PFMA KP Concerned Over Distribution Of Flour Through MPAs

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PFMA-KP) and KP Flour Mills Industry on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the decision of the provincial government to distribute flour through Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and termed it a politically motivated decision

Chairman PFMA-KP Muhammad Iqbal and leaders of KP flour mills in a joint statement issued here said that they were concerned over the decision of the provincial government as it would adversely affect the business of the registered flour dealers.

They demanded of the government to immediately withdraw its decision and distribute flour through dealers registered with KP food department otherwise PFMA-KP and KP flour mills would go on protest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Provincial Assembly Government Industry Flour

