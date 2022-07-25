PFMA KP demands flour supply through dealers; expresses concern over supply through trucks

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday demanded the provincial government to allow flour supply across the province through dealers instead of supply through trucks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday demanded the provincial government to allow flour supply across the province through dealers instead of supply through trucks.

In an emergency meeting convened here by the chairman of PFMA KP Sabir Ahmed Bangash, it was said that several incidents of firing and attack on flour mill employees were reported from Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and other areas of the province during flour supply by the food department.

The meeting condemned incidents of firing and attack on employees of flour mills and said that food department should reconsider the way of flour supply and allow the authorized dealers to supply subsidized flour to maintain check and balance as well.

The meeting said that if their demand would not be met by July 27, then they would stop grinding and supply of the government wheat to be followed by complete strike in the province.