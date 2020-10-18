PFMA KP directs mills for extending cooperation to govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PSMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Naeem Butt has issued directives to all flour mills for issuing timely flour quota to all government appointed dealers.

He further directed that besides improving quality of their product, they should extend full cooperation to government through supplying actual quota to market, said a press release issued here.

He issued these directives while presiding over a executive body meeting of the association here on Sunday.

The chairman PFMA KP has warned the members' mills that in case of any complaint of irregularity against anyone would face stern action.

He also directed full cooperation with representatives, deployed by government at flour mills.

On this occasion, Chairman PFMA KP, Mohammad Naeem Butt, who is also Group Leader of the association and members of his cabinet requested the provincial government to issue flour quota for at least 50% population of the province to enable flour mills to play their due role in provision of cheap flour to the people of the province.