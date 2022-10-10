PFMA KP for restoration of flour quota, distribution through dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday demanded of the provincial government to restore flour quota as suspended by the government.

PFMA KP chairman Muhammad Iqbal presiding over a meeting here, said the government should also stop flour supply through trucks as it was causing scuffles among the purchasers and other issues.

He further said that KP food department has curtailed the wheat quota to 7000 metric ton, adding that if the quota would not be increased it would cause an increase in flour prices and directly affects the consumers.