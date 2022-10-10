UrduPoint.com

PFMA KP For Restoration Of Flour Quota For Saturday, Flour Distribution Through Dealers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PFMA KP for restoration of flour quota for Saturday, flour distribution through dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday demanded the provincial government to restore the flour quota suspended by the government.

PFMA KP chairman Muhammad Iqbal presiding over a meeting here, said the government should also stop flour supply through trucks as it was causing scuffles among the purchasers and other issues.

He further said that KP food department had "curtailed the wheat quota to 7,000 metric ton", adding that if the quota wasn't increased, it would cause an increase in flour prices, thereby directly affecting the consumers.

