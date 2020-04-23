UrduPoint.com
PFMAKP Fears Flour Shortage In KP After Suspension Of Wheat Supply From Punjab

PFMAKP fears flour shortage in KP after suspension of wheat supply from Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkuwan (PFMAKP) Thursday expressed fear of flour shortage in the province after suspension of wheat supply from Punjab to KP.

PFMAKP in its executive body meeting held here under the chairmanship of Haji Mohammad Iqbal noted that Punjab province has enough stock of wheat while cultivation of new crop has also started.

It said that some elements were giving an impression that wheat was being smuggled to neighbouring country in the name of wheat supply from Punjab to KP, adding that since all international border points were closed the smuggling of wheat was out of question.

The flour mills association observed that under article 151 of the constitution a province cannot ban food supply to other province, adding that if the ban continues all KP flour mills would soon close operation that would leave more than 1,70 labourers attached with the sector jobless while KP province would face flour shortage in holy month of Ramazan.

