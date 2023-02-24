UrduPoint.com

PFOWA Contributes To Relief Efforts For Turkiye, Syria Quake Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association (PFOWA) has donated assistance money for the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria President PFOWA Zunaira Asad while leading a delegation handed over the cheque of donation to Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci and Syrian ambassador Ramez Alraee, the Foreign Office said.

The President of PFOWA expressed heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives and widescale devastation during the dreadful earthquake. She prayed for the departed souls and wished speedy recovery for the resilient brotherly people.

The donations made by PFOWA demonstrate solidarity and support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the fraternal people of Turkiye and Syria in this critical time of need.

PFOWA has actively participated in welfare and emergency relief efforts for the victims of natural calamities abroad and nationally including the 2005 earthquake, and the floods of 2010 and 2022.

PFOWA is a registered non-governmental organization bringing together spouses of Pakistan Foreign Service officers and Pakistan's women diplomats for charitable endeavours.

