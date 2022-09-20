PFOWA donates relief goods for flood-hit people of Balochistan

The Pakistan Foreign Office Women's Association (PFOWA) has handed over a consignment of relief goods for the flood-affected areas of Balochistan to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Foreign Office Women's Association (PFOWA) has handed over a consignment of relief goods for the flood-affected areas of Balochistan to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The goods will be airlifted by PAF and distributed among the valiant flood-stricken people. The relief items include blankets, shelter, food, medicines and other essentials.

The relief items presented by PFOWA President Mahwish Sohail to a PAF representative, demonstrate solidarity and support for the affected compatriots.

PFOWA has also actively participated in such relief efforts in the past including during the devastating floods in 2010 and 2011.

The Association is a registered non-governmental organization bringing together spouses of Pakistan Foreign Service officers and women diplomats for charitable endeavours.