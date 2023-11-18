Open Menu

PFP Protests Against Israeli Bombing Of Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 08:00 PM

PFP protests against Israeli bombing of Gaza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PFP) on Saturday staged a protest demonstration against the Israeli bombing of Gaza, outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The participants of the protest chanted slogans against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

They were standing with banners in their hands inscribed with 'Free Palestine' and 'Bombing Children in Hospitals, not self-defence.'

They said that the genocide against oppressed Palestinians would not be tolerated.

The participants included girls, boys, male, and female.

