PFUJ All Set To Hold Biennial Delegates Meeting

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) is gearing up for its three-day Biennial Delegates Meeting, scheduled to take place from February 21 to 24. This event aims to bring together delegate members from across the country.

A total of 210 journalists have submitted their nomination papers to participate in the elections, which will be held on February 23.

For the position of President, 12 candidates, including Afzal Butt, Arshad Ansari, Fauzia Shahid, and Khaleel Issa Khokhar, filed their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, 17 candidates were vying for the position of Secretary General, such as Abdul Rehman, Anwar Reza, and Arshad Ansari.

Additionally, 26 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the position of Finance Secretary, the Assistant Secretary General position has 35 candidates and 83 candidates are running for the 25-member Executive Council.

The Election Committee, led by Iqbal Jafari, is working diligently to ensure a smooth and fair election process. Other committee members include Asim Qadir Rana, Maira Imran, Shehryar Khan, Qalb Ali, and Samad Saleek.

