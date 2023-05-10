UrduPoint.com

PFUJ Condemns Attack, Harassment Of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar Offices

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 11:57 PM

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condemned an attack on historic building of Radio Pakistan and office of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) beating and harassing media persons and staffer of both organisations in Peshawar and demanded immediate arrest of PTI culprits and give them exemplary punishment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condemned an attack on historic building of Radio Pakistan and office of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) beating and harassing media persons and staffer of both organisations in Peshawar and demanded immediate arrest of PTI culprits and give them exemplary punishment.

In a joint statement, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari has called for an immediate inquiry into the serious laps of security to the official media outlets and broadcaster Radio Pakistan and APP.

"They damaged not only the newsrooms of both the organizations but also beat and harassed the staffers which are unwanted and unacceptable," they said They said the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building is a historic building that was constructed in 1935 and due to the emerging law and order situation 'concrete steps' should have been taken for the protection of it and APP offices.

"we are deranged and upset over the damages done to the Radio Pakistan and APP offices in Peshawar and urge for the arrest of culprits" the statement said.

They said that media persons cameramen and DSNG staff are being attacked in different cities by political workers of a party which is disturbing and alarming.

PFUJ leadership called for immediate and urgent security and safety measures for the media houses across Pakistan and for the protection of journalists and media workers of both private and public sector media houses due to the worsening law and order situation. " lives of journalists and media workers are directly exposed to the miscreants due to their job requirements" they demanded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Law And Order Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Job Media

Recent Stories

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

3 minutes ago
 Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defen ..

Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defense Minister

17 minutes ago
 PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and ci ..

PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and citizens: Adviser to the Prime M ..

17 minutes ago
 Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce ..

Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce With Gaza Strip - Minister

26 minutes ago
 ICRC Visits 6 Ukrainian Children Temporarily Place ..

ICRC Visits 6 Ukrainian Children Temporarily Placed in Crimea - Russian Ombudswo ..

26 minutes ago
 Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Israe ..

Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galla ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.