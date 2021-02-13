PFUJ condemns attack on IHC Chief Justice office by lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ ) Saturday strongly condemned ransacking of Islamabad High Court building, particularly the attack on the office of Chief Justice Ather Minallah by a group of lawyers during a recent protest.

In a statement issued here , PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi while criticising the unruly behaviour lawyers, said their action was unbecoming of their respected profession.

They said instead of cooperating with the authorities for demolishing their illegally constructed offices in the high court building premises, the group of lawyers started vandalism and attacked the Chief Justice's office and misbehaved with him.

The PFUJ leadership demanded stern action against the lawyers who were involved in the attack.

PFUJ leaders said that lawyers were a role model for the society and such black sheep should not be allowed to bring such a disrespect to the profession.