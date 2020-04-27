UrduPoint.com
PFUJ Condemns Fake Cases Against Journalists In Sindh

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

PFUJ condemns fake cases against Journalists in Sindh

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist has strongly condemned unwanted Behaviour of Sindh Police particularly Khairpur and Kashmor police which is engaged in lodging fake, concocted and fabricated cases against Journalists of respective districts.

PFUJ President Shehzada Zulfiqar Vice President Lala Asad Pathan and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi in a joint statement, issued here on Sunday urged the Sindh Government and IG Sindh to look into the situation where working journalists are being harassed by police in Gambat Panu Aqil and other areas of Sindh.

They said the cases are being initiated by Sindh police on behest if some of the politician and powerful ministers and situation needs to be probed immediately.

