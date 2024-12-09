Open Menu

PFUJ Condemns Online Targeting Of Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Monday strongly condemned the online targeting and trolling campaign against senior journalists, tv anchors.

The campaign, which uses anonymous social media accounts and involves several PTI followers has specifically targeted Senior journalists, TV anchor Talat Hussain, Hassan Ayub, Muneeb Farooq, Muzamil Hussain Shah and others.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary Arshad Ansari, in a joint statement, urged the authorities concerned to take immediate safety and security measures to safeguard the lives of these media persons.

They emphasized that the open threats to these journalists are alarming and demand stern actions against PTI followers.

The PFUJ leadership stressed that identifying the culprits behind these trolling campaigns is crucial and demanded that the FIA take prompt action. Furthermore, they called upon PTI leadership to respect freedom of expression and dissent, which are essential for a healthy society and robust democratic norms.

The PFUJ emphasized that political parties must control their workers and suppress anti-media and trolling campaigns against TV anchors and journalists.

More Stories From Pakistan