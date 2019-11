PFUJ elections for next term on November 30

The biennial elections of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) for the next two-year term will be held in Karachi on November 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The biennial elections of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) for the next two-year term will be held in Karachi on November 30.

According to press release issued by Chairman Election Committee, Dr. Tausif Ahmed Khan, around 277 delegates from 13 affiliated unions of PFUJ will cast their votes to elect office-bearers for the next term.

He said that the unions, who had completed their election across the country included Abbotabad Union of Journalists, Balochistan Union of Journalists, Bahawalpur Union of Journalists, Faisalabad Union of Journalists, Gujranwala Union of Journalists, Hyderabad Union of Journalists, Karachi Union of Journalists, Khyber Union of Journalists, Multan Union of Journalists, Punjab Union of Journalists, Rawalpindi Islamabad Union Journalist, Rahim Yar Khan Union of Journalists and Sukkur Union of Journalists. "The Names of PFUJ delegates were received from these unions after they were declared winners in their respective elections for the year 2019," Tausif said.

He said that a total of 22 candidates had filed their nomination papers for the slot of PFUJ President, 41 are in the run for the four slots of Vice Presidents, while 19 are vying for Secretary General's slot. Similarly, 41 candidates are contesting for the four posts of Assistant Secretary General and 21 for the Treasurer position.

Tausif said that the list of eligible candidates for various posts would be displayed on Saturday (November 23).

He said November 29 had been fixed as the date for withdrawal of nomination papers and the final list of the candidates would be displayed on the same day.

"A two-day biennial delegate members (BDMs) meeting will be held prior to the elections on November 28 and 29," he added.

The PFJU presidential candidates include Afzal Baloch, Arshad Yaseen, Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui, Faheem Gohar Butt, Jawed Asghar, Khalid Essa Khokhar, Lala Asad Pathan, Mazhar Abbas, Mian Tariq Javed, Mubarak Zeb Khan, Muhammad Akram Khan, Muhammad Nawaz Tahir, Nadeem Javed, Nasir Zaidi, Rana Parvaiz Hameed, Shahzada Zulfiqar, Syed Nematullah Bukhari, Tariq Ch, Zaheer Khan Lodhi, Zulfiqar Ali and Zulfiqar Ali Mehto.

Those contesting for Vice President are: Abdul Rauf Maan, Afzal Baloch, Ali Raza Alvi, Ameen Abbasi, Ameen Abbasi, Arshad Yaseen, Asif Shaikh, Atta Chohan, Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Bakht Zada Yousufzai, Bilal Dar, Habib-Ur-Rehman, Hamid Yaseen, Ibrahim Khan, Ibrahim Saleh, Iftikhar-Ul-Hassan, Imdad Bozdar, Javaid Siddiqui, Javed Siddiqi, Jawed Asghar, Khalid Essa Khokhar, Lala Asad Pathan, Liaquat Ali Khan, Makhdoom Bilal Amir, Mazhar Khan, Muhammad Javed Qureshi, Muhammad Nawaz Tahir, Muhammad Shahid Ch, Munawar Butt, Muzammil Hussain Gujjar, Nadeem Javed, Nasir Hussain, Rana Parvaiz Hameed, Rana Shafique Khan, Saleem Shahid, Saleem Shahid, Shabbir Mughal, Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Bukhar Shah, Syed Nematullah Bukhari, Waris Raza, Waseem Farooq Shahid and Zulfiqarf Ali Mehto.

Those contending for Secretary General include Afzal Baloch, Arshad Yaseen, Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui, Hamid Yaseen, Ibrahim Khan, Jawed Asghar, Khalid Essa Khokhar, Lala Asad Pathan, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Akram Khan, Muhammad Nawaz Tahir, Nasir Hussain, Nasir Zaidi, Rana Parvaiz Hameed, Saleem Sehto, Shabbir Mughal, Shazad Tabani and Zulfiqar Ali Mehto.

The aspirants for two slots of Assistant Secretary General are : R. Laghari, Abdul Rauf Maan, Abid Abbasi, Adil Akram, Ahmad Qureshi, Asghar Ch, Asif Bashir Ch, Aslam Shah, Athar Lashari, Atta Chohan, Habib-Ur-Rehman, Iftikhar-Ul-Hassan, Imdad Bozdar, Javaid Siddiqui, Jawed Asghar, Khalid Essa Khokhar, Liaquat Ali Khan, Makhdoom Bilal Amir, Mazhar Khan, Mian Tariq Javed, Muhammad Esa, Muhammad Faran, Muhammad Javed Qureshi, Muhammad Nawaz Tahir, Muhammad Noor Ul Amin, Muhammad Shahid Ch, Munawar Butt, Nadir Khan, Rana Khalid Qamar, Rana Parvaiz Hameed, Rana Shafique Khan, Saeed Akhtar, Safeerullah, Salahud Din Butt, Saleem Sehto, Shabbir Mughal, Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Nematullah Bukhari, Umair Yasir, Waris Raza, Waseem Farooq Shahid and Zulfiqar Ali Mehto.

Those in the run for Treasurer are: Abdul Rauf Maan, Aslam Shah, Atta Chohan, Ibrahim Khan, Jawed Asghar, Jawed Asghar, Lala Asad Pathan, Makhdoom Bilal Amir, Mazhar Khan, Mubarak Zeb Khan, Muhammad Javed Qureshi, Muhammad Nawaz Tahir, Muzammil Hussain Gujjar, Nasir Hussain, Nusrullah Waseer, Rana Shafique Khan, Saleem Sehto, Shabbir Mughal, Syed Nematullah Bukhari, Waseem Farooq Shahid, Zulfiqar Ali Mehto, Zulfiqar Ali Mehto and Habib-Ur-Rehman.

Those who filed their papers to become members of FEC are: A. R. Gul, Abdul Bashir Babar, Abdul Rauf Maan, Abid Abbasi, Adil Akram, Adil Akram, Afzal Baloch, Afzal Butt, Afzal Sindhoo, Ahmad Qureshi, Akhter Awan, Akhter Nawaz, Ali Raza Alvi, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Amir Butt, Amjad Mehmood Awan, Amjad Mehmood Awan, Asif Rana, Asif Shaikh, Asif Shaikh, Asif Shaikh, Aslam Shah, Atta Chohan, Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Azam Ali, Bakht Zada Yousufzai, Banaras Khan, Bilal Dar, Dastar Shah, Din Muhammad Dard, Din Muhammad Dard, Fauzia Kalsoom Rana, Ghulam Qadir Zia, Habib-Ur-Rehman, Hanif Abid, Ibrahim Khan, Ibrahim Saleh, Iftikhar-Ul-Hassan, Ihsan -Ul-Haq, Imdad Bozdar, Imran Mani Nizami, Irfan Saeed, Javaid Iqbal Amber, Javaid Siddiqui, Javed Farooqi, Jawed Asghar, Jawed Asghar, Kamran Mughal, Kamrn Javed, Khalid Essa Khokhar, Khalid Farshori, Khalid Mahmod Khahi, Khawaja Naseer, Khursheed Abbasi, Lala Asad Pathan, Lala Rehman Samoo, Liaquat Ali Khan, Mahboob Ch, Makhdoom Bilal Amir, Mazhar Abbas, Mazhar Khan, Mian Tariq Javed, Mubarak Zaib, Mudassar Khan, Muhamamd Ameen Abassi, Muhammad Adeel Khan, Muhammad Akram Nasir, Muhammad Ameen Abbasi, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Faran, Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Javed Qureshi, Muhammad Nawaz Tahir, Muhammad Qaiser Chohan, Muhammad Qaiser Chohan, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Shahid Ch, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammd Akram Khan, Muhammd Akram Nasir, Myra Imran, Nadar Mustaq, Naeem Khokhar, Nasir Chisti, Nasir Hussain, Nasrullah Waseer, Qarban Satti, Qaseem Saeed, Rafiq Azad, Rana Khalid Qamar, Rana Parvaiz Hameed, Rana Shafique Khan, Saeed Akhtar, Saeed Mahwal, Saleem Sehto, Saleemullah Siddiqui, Sanayia Ch, Sanwal Sheikh, Sardar Shafiqe Ahmed, Shabbir Mughal, Shafi Baloch, Shafiq Raja, Shakeel Ahmed, Shakeel Silawat, Shakeel Silawat, Shehrish Khokhar, Syed Bukhar Shah, Syed Nematullah Bukhari, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Tariq Ch, Umair Yasir, Waris Raza, Waris Raza, Waseem Farooq Shahid, Zaheer Khan Lodhi and Zaheer Shahzad.