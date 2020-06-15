UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFUJ Expresses Concern Over Raising COVID - 19 Positive Cases In Media Houses

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

PFUJ expresses concern over raising COVID - 19 positive cases in media houses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) have urged the owners of media houses to ensure safety of their workers, both journalists and non journalists, increasingly inflicted with COVID-19.

In a joint statement on Monday, President PFUJ, Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General, Nasir Zaidi have urged the owners of both the print and electronic media setups to take upon themselves the responsibilities towards prevention of the viral infection, with significant morbidity besides mortality rates.

Reiterating that rapid increase in the cases of infection among media workers is being noticed that two senior activists said proprietors of the media houses must urgently arrange safety kits for their workers besides ensuring standard operating procedures for prevention of COVID-19 to be strictly implemented at places of work managed by them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Media

Recent Stories

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

4 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

30 minutes ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

38 minutes ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

45 minutes ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

49 minutes ago

PM emphasizes public’ role to curb coronavirus b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.