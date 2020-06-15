PFUJ expresses concern over raising COVID - 19 positive cases in media houses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) have urged the owners of media houses to ensure safety of their workers, both journalists and non journalists, increasingly inflicted with COVID-19.

In a joint statement on Monday, President PFUJ, Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General, Nasir Zaidi have urged the owners of both the print and electronic media setups to take upon themselves the responsibilities towards prevention of the viral infection, with significant morbidity besides mortality rates.

Reiterating that rapid increase in the cases of infection among media workers is being noticed that two senior activists said proprietors of the media houses must urgently arrange safety kits for their workers besides ensuring standard operating procedures for prevention of COVID-19 to be strictly implemented at places of work managed by them.