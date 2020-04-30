UrduPoint.com
PFUJ Expresses Concern To Rising Cases Of COVID-19 In Media Houses

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:43 PM

PFUJ expresses concern to rising cases of COVID-19 in media houses

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) Thursday expressed deep concern over the alarming increase of coronavirus cases in media houses across the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) Thursday expressed deep concern over the alarming increase of coronavirus cases in media houses across the country.

In a joint statement, issued here, PFUJ President Shehzada Zulfiqar, Vice President Lala Asad Pathan and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, most of the journalists had been covering coronavirus-related news without proper equipment, consequently several journalists had tested positive. Three journalists lost their lives, they added.

They warned owners of media houses to immediately put in place measures for the safety and security of working journalists and media workers otherwise they would be held responsible for the loss of lives of journalists due to the pandemic.

They said that it was prime responsibility of the owners to take effective measures for the protection of employees working with their media houses as per guidelines issued by the government and the district managements. They also asked the government to ensure implementation of the safety guidelines.

The PFUJ demanded provision of protection equipment for the frontline journalists and media workers to enable them perform their duties in a safe way.

