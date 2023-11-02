PFUJ holds workshop on journalists' safety, credibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) in collaboration with the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and in association with the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) Thursday organized a training workshop for local and regional journalists in commemoration of "World Impunity Day."

The workshop aimed to enhance journalists' news credibility, emphasize their safety, and underscore the role of unions.

General Manager and Coordinator of the International Journalists Federation (IFJ) Ghulam Mustafa introduced and expanded upon essential technologies related to journalist safety and digital media.

Muhammad Zareef and Kiran Naz, representing trade union and leadership, were joined by RIUJ President Shakeel Ahmed, General Secretary Dr.

Furqan Rao, and Tariq Usmani as they discussed the illustrious history and ongoing challenges faced by the PFUJ and affiliated union of journalists.

The training program was enriched with the participation of numerous individuals, including Abdul Razzaq Sial, Farhat Fatima, Yasir Nazir, Muniba Iftikhar, Siddiq Anzar, Zaigham Naqvi, Khurram Shahzad, Safdar Hussain, Irfan Saduzai, Shamaila Adil, Qaiser Mirza, Ghulam Fatima, Farzana Siddique, Shumaylia Ishaq, Adil Shah, Ayesha Naz, Mudassar Ilyas Kayani, Rana Tariq, Yasir Zuberi, Mudassar Dawood, Faisal Kaleem, Iqbal Awan, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Rahim, Abrar Wali, Nahya Adil, Shaista Wahidi, Waseem Shahzad Qadri, and many more.