PFUJ Pays Tributes To Ahfaz: Announces Three Day Mourning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

PFUJ pays tributes to Ahfaz: announces three day mourning

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed its deep sorrow and grief over the death of veteran journalist Ahfaz ur Rehman and announced three-day mourning across the region.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar, Vice President Lala Asad Pathan and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi paid rich tributes to the life-long struggle and sacrifices rendered by Ahfaz ur Rehman for freedom of press in the country.

They said that Ahfazur Rehman was always in the forefront in any movement launched by the PFUJ against dictators and oppressive regimes.

They said the life-long struggle of Ahfaz for freedom of expression will continue to be a guiding force for the journalists' community across Pakistan.

The PFUJ also announced three days of mourning across the country to mourn his death.

During this period, black flags will be hoisted at all press clubs, union offices as well as at working places by journalists' unions.

Both PFUJ leaders said Ahfaz worked to revitalise Karachi Press Club.

