UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFUJ Plans Year Long Celebrations In 2020 To Mark 70 Years Of Existence

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

PFUJ plans year long celebrations in 2020 to mark 70 years of existence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) would celebrate 2020 as year of "Press Freedom and Protection of Economic Rights" of the workers of media industry, said President PFUJ Zulfikar Shahzada and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi.

While Announcing the year long celebrations on completion of 70 years of PFUJ, President and Secretary General said the Union would hold seminars and conferences in collaboration with civil rights organisations in the federal capital and all four provincial capitals.

These events would highlight the PFUJ's long history of struggle for the Press Freedom as well economic rights of the workers, said a joint statement issued here on Sunday.

All the Unions of Journalists across the country would also organise and hold such seminars and workshops throughout the year in their respective areas.

PFUJ leaders said the Union leadership has decided to constitute a committee headed by former Secretary General PFUJ Mazhar Abbass to chalk out programmes and organise events for the entire Year 2020.

The committee has also been authorsied to publish magazine during this year and highlight the PFUJ struggle.

"PFUJ has played a leading role in restoring freedom of expression. Economic rights of workers as well as civil liberties throughout 70 years of its existence including heroic movements against the dictatorial rules in the country," the joint statement said.

The two leaders said media industry and its workers were facing strangulation of economic rights and PFUJ has decided to reignite the spirit of resistance among the workers to stand up for the protection of their economic rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Sunday 2020 Media All Industry

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.