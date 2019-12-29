PFUJ plans year long celebrations in 2020 to mark 70 years of existence

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) would celebrate 2020 as year of "Press Freedom and Protection of Economic Rights" of the workers of media industry, said President PFUJ Zulfikar Shahzada and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi.

While Announcing the year long celebrations on completion of 70 years of PFUJ, President and Secretary General said the Union would hold seminars and conferences in collaboration with civil rights organisations in the federal capital and all four provincial capitals.

These events would highlight the PFUJ's long history of struggle for the Press Freedom as well economic rights of the workers, said a joint statement issued here on Sunday.

All the Unions of Journalists across the country would also organise and hold such seminars and workshops throughout the year in their respective areas.

PFUJ leaders said the Union leadership has decided to constitute a committee headed by former Secretary General PFUJ Mazhar Abbass to chalk out programmes and organise events for the entire Year 2020.

The committee has also been authorsied to publish magazine during this year and highlight the PFUJ struggle.

"PFUJ has played a leading role in restoring freedom of expression. Economic rights of workers as well as civil liberties throughout 70 years of its existence including heroic movements against the dictatorial rules in the country," the joint statement said.

The two leaders said media industry and its workers were facing strangulation of economic rights and PFUJ has decided to reignite the spirit of resistance among the workers to stand up for the protection of their economic rights.