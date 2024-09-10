Open Menu

PFUJ President Condemns Arrest Of Mirpur Journalist

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Muhammad Afzal Butt, the President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the arrest of journalist Zaffar Mughal in Mirpur.

Speaking via video link from Islamabad during a protest rally organized by the Kashmir Press Club, Afzal Butt described the actions against Mughal as retaliatory and expressed deep concern among the journalist community in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Afzal Butt demanded the immediate release of Mughal within 24 hours and called for the Prime Minister to establish a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

He warned that if Mughal is not released, journalists across the country would be compelled to take to the streets in protest.

The PFUJ President outlined a planned protest program, starting with the Islamabad National Press Club and extending to journalists nationwide if the situation does not improve.

He emphasized that journalists would not tolerate such intimidation tactics and would stand together to defend the rights of their colleagues in Mirpur.

During the protest meeting, President Syed Abid Hussain Shah and General Secretary Raja Sohrab Khan also voiced their support for Mughal’s release.

Shah condemned the police's aggressive raid on Mughal's home, describing it as an unacceptable act of retaliation against journalists.

He urged the Prime Minister of AJK to take immediate notice of the situation, asserting that the journalistic community knows how to protect their rights through peaceful demonstrations if necessary.

The protest which began at Chowk Shaheedan and concluded at the Kashmir Press Club, saw a unified turnout from the local journalist community, signaling their solidarity and determination to address the growing concerns regarding journalist safety and freedom of expression.

