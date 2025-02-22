PFUJ Received Congratulations By Awam Pakistan Party
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The recently elected office bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) have received congratulations and best wishes from Awam Pakistan Party (APP) chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday.
Shahid Khqan Abbasi said that the newly elected body will strive for the resolution of issues confronted by the journalist community .
The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) led by President Rana Azeem and Secretary General Shakeel Ahmad for winning the election 2025- 2027 after receiving votes from an unprecedented majority.
PFUJ body will play a crucial role in safeguarding journalists’ rights and addressing their challenges effectively.
They further hoped that the PFUJ leadership would actively contribute to social reform and uphold the principles of press freedom and journalists’ welfare,he added.
The newly elected leadership includes President Rana Azeem,Secretary General Shakeel Ahmad, Secretary Finance Sher Bano,Vice Presidents Farhat Fatima,Qaiser Mirza,Assistant Secretary General Qazi Rizwan and Secretary Information Ihtesham ul Haq .
Dominic Paradley, President of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) announced the PFUJ election results.
